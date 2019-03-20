Register
20 March 2019
    Bird-Brained Litigation

    Cartoons
    On Monday, California Republican Representative Devin Nunes filed a $250 million lawsuit against social media giant Twitter, as well as specific Twitter accounts, claiming the website’s negligence contributed to a conspiracy against him that included defamation and other written attacks by a handful of users.

    Bird-Brained Litigation

    While other politicians are using social media to open dialogue and reach out to those they are representing, Nunes is taking aim at Twitter and two parody accounts in particular: "Devin Dunes' Cow" (@DevinCow) and "Devin Nunes' Mom" (@DevinNunesMom).

    "This was an orchestrated effort. People were targeting me. There were anonymous accounts that were developed," Nunes voiced on Fox News Monday night, later adding that his lawsuit will be "the first of many."

    The congressman claims Twitter is "shadow-banning" positive press of him and instead promoting the content posted by his accounts like those of his "mom" and "cow" (which has reportedly gained over 100,000 new followers on top of the modest 1,000 it had collected prior to the congressman's suit).

    Meanwhile, this is the most recent original tweet by the rep, which actually piggybacked off a previous tweet.

    The handle @DevinNunesMom has since been removed from the platform for reasons unspecified, but it's unlikely Nunes, who is a public figure after all, will be able to prove the handles knowingly spread misinformation with the intent to smear him.

    Congressman Nunes Repeats a 4chan Meme Trolling Journos on National Television
    Twitter Disavows Shadow Banning, But Facts Say Otherwise
    Twitter Ascribes Alleged Shadow Banning of Prominent Republicans to Glitch
    Rep. Congressman Threatens Twitter With Complaint Over 'Shadow Banning'
    Trump Slams Twitter Over 'Shadow Banning' Prominent Republicans
    parody, conspiracy, defamation, shadow banning, lawsuit, Twitter, Devin Nunes, United States
    • Donny’s First Veto
      Last update: 00:08 16.03.2019
      00:08 16.03.2019

      Donny’s First Veto

      Friday, US President Donald Trump doused congressional hopes of ending his emergency declaration regarding the US-Mexico border by issuing the first presidential veto of his term against a recent senate resolution.

    • Anti-Tech Trump
      Last update: 03:06 13.03.2019
      03:06 13.03.2019

      Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump

      Though Washington has yet to ground the Boeing 737 Max 8, US President Donald Trump did take to Twitter to express his own view concerning the recent fatal crashes by the aircraft.

    • Deficit Don’s Dilemma
      Last update: 02:01 07.03.2019
      02:01 07.03.2019

      Deficit Don’s Dilemma

      Amid Washington’s ongoing trade dispute with Beijing, a Wednesday press release from the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed the nation’s trade deficit swelled to a $621 billion high in 2018 under President Donald Trump.

    • Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
      Last update: 01:20 05.03.2019
      01:20 05.03.2019

      Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?

      Israel Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust would be filed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu based on findings from three separate investigations.

