Register
03:58 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Weathering the Twitterstorm

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As the US’ Midwest prepares for a polar vortex bringing deadly, low temperatures, the country’s president found it an opportune time to tweet against climate change research without quite understanding the difference between “climate” and “weather.”

    Weathering the Twitterstorm

    Despite the average world surface air temperature topping the charts for the last four years, the US commander-in-chief appears to still have an issue separating everyday weather from climate.

    With not a thought or prayer thought given to those preparing for the brunt of the polar vortex — which is forecast to bring temperatures as low as minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit — US President Donald Trump turned to Twitter Monday night in an attempt to use the perilous weather to his advance future policies rebuking climate change.

    Though his spelling of "global warming" is definitely a new one, the style of this tweet is not new, as Trump tweeted a similar climate change dig January 20. However, in that particular instance, the president at least appeared to be sincere with a quick "be careful and try staying in your house."

    Related:

    ‘Protector in Chief’: New Book Tells Story of First Lady’s Support for Trump
    US Lawmakers Reintroduce Legislation to Block Implementation of Trump Travel Ban
    Trump Admin Divided in Approach to Second Denuclearization Talks with DPRK
    Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser Roger Stone Pleads Not Guilty to 7 Counts - Reports
    Trump Campaign to Sue Former WH Staffer For Violating Non-Disclosure Agreement
    Tags:
    Winter Storm, winter season, snow, global warming, climate change, weather, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More cartoons

    • FAA: No Pay Zone
      Last update: 01:24 26.01.2019
      01:24 26.01.2019

      FAA: No Pay Zone

      The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted LaGuardia Airport flights and rerouted air traffic in New York and Florida due to abnormal staff shortages resulting from the US’ partial government shutdown.

    • Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
      Last update: 01:38 24.01.2019
      01:38 24.01.2019

      Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall

      With the partial US government shutdown on its 33rd day, US President Donald Trump’s Twitter fingers were hard at work Wednesday morning composing a series of tweets in support of his own border wall. This time around, 45 included a new Republican “theme” chant.

    • #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
      Last update: 03:39 18.01.2019
      03:39 18.01.2019

      #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’

      Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared a copy of US President Donald Trump’s letter to “Madame Speaker” Nancy Pelosi after the congresswoman said a State of the Union address amid the government shutdown would be a security issue for all officials inside.

    • Let Them Eat … Hamberders?
      Last update: 03:34 16.01.2019
      03:34 16.01.2019

      Let Them Eat … Hamberders?

      Coming to the rescue amid a partial government shutdown, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to tweet (and soon delete) that he supplied recent NCAA Football Champions, the Clemson Tigers, with over “1000 hamberders” to celebrate their title.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse