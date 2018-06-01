Register
02:35 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Pardon Me, Buddy

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Following his most recent pardon of conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, US President Donald Trump informed reporters aboard Air Force One Thursday that he is “seriously thinking” of exercising his power to benefit both lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

    Pardon Me, Buddy

    Critics believe the US president's motivation for pardoning these particular public figures is to send a message to the US Department of Justice and the FBI amid as Robert Mueller continues special counsel investigation.

    Considering former FBI Director James Comey is tied to both Stewart and Blagojevich's past cases in some way, suspicions were raised even further when it became clear Trump knew little about the individuals he's thinking of pardoning.

    "[Martha Stewart] used to be my biggest fan in the world… before I became a politician," claimed Trump on Thursday.

    While the US president is correct about her not being a fan of his politics (as evidenced by her vocal support for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election), to claim that she was even a fan prior to 2016 appears to be a stretch, considering this 2007 video.

    In the case of Blagojevich, Trump concocted his own facts related to the former governor in the same May 31 remarks. Possibly mixing up years with actual corruption charges, Trump added four years onto Blagojevich's actual 14-year sentence in saying "eighteen years is, I think, really unfair."

    Either the US president is doing his former "Celebrity Apprentice" stars a solid, or there's something strange behind his pardon party.

    Related:

    More Charges Against Trump Inauguration Protesters Dropped, Prosecution in Chaos
    Twitter Explodes With Memes as Trump Confirms Melania's Good Health
    Trump: Denuclearization of North Korea Would Cover Its Missiles
    Trump Insists He Never Fired Ex-FBI Director Comey Because of Russia
    'Dude, That's the Wrong Kim': Twitter Explodes as Trump Meets Kardashian
    Tags:
    celebrity, pardon, Air Force One, Blagojevich, James Comey, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More cartoons

    • Blame it on the Ambien
      Last update: 02:04 31.05.2018
      02:04 31.05.2018

      Blame it on the Ambien

      Actress, comedian and former US presidential candidate Roseanne Barr claims the prescription sedative Ambien was the true culprit behind her describing Valerie Jarrett, a former White House senior adviser, as a child of the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

    • Plan B
      Last update: 19:05 28.05.2018
      19:05 28.05.2018

      Plan B

      If not sure in Plan A, you better prepare for a Plan B. At least, Turkey reportedly considers turning to Russian-made fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets in case its F-35 deal with the US fails.

    • The Nuke is Not Enough
      Last update: 18:45 25.05.2018
      18:45 25.05.2018

      The Nuke is Not Enough?

      Despite the fact that Pyongyang has made practical steps towards curbing its nuclear tests, US President Donald Trump decided to cancel a meeting with his North Korean counterpart.

    • XOXO, The Don
      Last update: 01:30 25.05.2018
      01:30 25.05.2018

      XOXO, The Don

      Thursday morning, with less than three weeks to go before the highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House released a Trump-penned letter to Kim canceling the Singapore event, citing Pyongyang’s “tremendous anger and open hostility."

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse