31 May 2018
    Blame it on the Ambien

    Actress, comedian and former US presidential candidate Roseanne Barr claims the prescription sedative Ambien was the true culprit behind her describing Valerie Jarrett, a former White House senior adviser, as a child of the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

    Blame it on the Ambien

    While some were debating whether Barr's tweet was likening Jarrett to apes or speaking from a place of Islamophobia, the former ABC star returned from her hours-long Twitter hiatus to proclaim in a now-deleted tweet that her 2 a.m. "Ambien tweeting" was "indefensible."

    Not to be used as a scapegoat, Ambien maker Sanofi's US branch shot back at Barr without even mentioning her name.

    (Although anxiety, depression, nervousness, strange behavior, thoughts of self-harm, memory loss, hallucinations and severe confusion are reported side effects — especially in women)

    Naturally, US President Donald Trump, who received vocal support from Barr during the 2016 presidential election, also joined in on the Roseanne cancellation "party" by calling out Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, which owns ABC.

    While the ultimate fate of the leading lady's show is unknown for the cast and crew, it seems certain that the actress is won't be backing away from the Twitter app anytime soon.

