Welcome Back My Friends to the Probe That Never Ends

In typical Donald Trump fashion, the US president took to Twitter to commemorate the anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

"Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction. The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!" tweeted Trump early Thursday morning.

Impatience is growing on all sides due to a lack of information about the probe's progress and ramped up rhetoric by those simply speculating on what could possibly be going on behind closed doors.

While it's anyone's guess what is to come from Mueller's investigation, it's almost certain that major pushback from the president will present itself.