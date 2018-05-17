Register
    In a 10-5 vote Wednesday, both Democrats and Republicans in the US Senate Intelligence Committee moved to advance the nomination of “Bloody” Gina Haspel for CIA director to a full Senate vote.

    No ‘Resistance’ to Bloody Gina

    While there are many partisan issues that face members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, it would appear that Haspel becoming director of the secretive spy agency is not one of them.

    Democratic Senator Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee of Intelligence, notably supported Haspel in the Senate Intelligence vote after receiving a letter from the overseer of torture.

    "With the benefit of hindsight and my experience as a senior Agency leader, the enhanced interrogation program is not one the CIA should have undertaken," penned Haspel to Warner, later stating she would "refuse to undertake any proposed activity that is contrary to my moral and ethical values."

    With Senate confirmation ahead, it appears Haspel's nomination will clear the floor with at least five Democrats joining Republicans to vote in her favor. Republican Senator John McCain stands as one of two GOP members opposed to her appointment as CIA director, referencing Haspel's "disturbing role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans.

    Tags:
    torture, US Senate Intelligence Committee, Senate Intelligence Committee, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John McCain, Mark Warner, Gina Haspel, United States
    • Trump Spiked
      Last update: 03:17 16.05.2018
      03:17 16.05.2018

      Trump Spiked

      Director Spike Lee minced no words during a news conference at the Cannes Film Festival when talking about US President Donald Trump’s response to the neo-Nazi “Unite the Right” rally last August and the violent clashes with anti-fascist protesters that left one woman dead.

    • Dinner Served
      Last update: 19:42 14.05.2018
      19:42 14.05.2018

      Dinner Served

      It seems that the mood of Trump and Netanyahu on the day of the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem has been greatly differing from both the Palestinians and most of the international community.

    • Commitments Under Duress?
      Last update: 01:06 10.05.2018
      01:06 10.05.2018

      Commitments Under Duress?

      Acting US Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel sat before the US Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday and vowed to not allow the CIA to restart detention and interrogation programs if confirmed as director.

    • Handout
      Last update: 13:05 06.05.2018
      13:05 06.05.2018

      Handout

      It seems that the controversial group the White Helmets has found itself in a very awkward situation: It’s in desperate need of money.

