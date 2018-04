If you can't get something you want - you should probably ask harder, at least it appears that President Trump thinks so.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge Canada and Mexico, the US partners in the NAFTA free trade deal, to support the United States' bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the upcoming vote." Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us," he wrote.

Well, what else do you need allies for?

