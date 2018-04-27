Trump Demands Nations Back US World Cup Bid

The United States has put forward a joint bid with Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup and the US president expects nations to support the decision.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to remind other countries who they should back for in the upcoming FIFA vote.

Trump tweeted Thursday, “The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?”

The FIFA Congress will meet in Moscow on June 13 to select the 2026 host, and a majority of the 207 voting FIFA members is needed.

Morocco has also bid to host the biggest football event and has received significant support in recent weeks.

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told L’Equipe this month that the FFF will vote for Morocco.

The United States previously hosted the World Cup in 1994.

This year’s FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15. Matches will take place in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.