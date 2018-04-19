Register
    Penthouse, a lifestyle and softcore porn magazine, recently named Stormy Daniels the “most wanted woman in America” amid her ongoing lawsuits against both US President Donald Trump and his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen.

    From President to Penthouse

    Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is making the most of her name being a trending topic. In addition to making an explosive appearance on daytime talk show "The View," Clifford is now a covergirl and "pet of the century" for Penthouse magazine.

    Although the amount Daniels was paid for the feature story and photoshoot remains disclosed, one source told the New York Post that "she answers a lot of questions about Trump that Anderson Cooper didn't ask."

    This announcement comes amid Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, revealing the possibility of suing Trump for defamation due to a recent tweet calling the affair accusations and subsequent interviews a "con job."

    Tags:
    Affair, Penthouse Magazine, Stephanie Clifford, Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump, United States
    • Stormy and Sketchy
      Last update: 03:29 18.04.2018
      03:29 18.04.2018

      Stormy and Sketchy

      Adult film star Stormy Daniels made US headlines Tuesday after producing a composite sketch of the man she alleges threatened her into silence concerning her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump, who would go on to become US president.

    • D...numb
      Last update: 00:00 18.04.2018
      00:00 18.04.2018

      D...Numb

      It seems that after bombing Syria, the US president has really decided that the "mission is accomplished" and turned to his Gulf friends in order to ask them to clean up the mess.

    • Made in USA
      Last update: 20:46 16.04.2018
      20:46 16.04.2018

      Made in USSR

      It seems that Soviet-era air defense systems are "oldies, but goodies" as most of Trump's "nice and smart" missiles had been repelled by "outdated" Damascus' hardware.

      US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack
    • Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
      Last update: 03:29 11.04.2018
      03:29 11.04.2018

      Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill

      Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Capitol Hill Tuesday for an almost five-hour US Senate hearing related to Facebook’s sharing of its users’ personal data with third party apps.

