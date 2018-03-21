Comey to a Theater Near You?

Former FBI Director James Comey’s forthcoming memoir, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” received an unconventional boost in pre-order sales after US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to “expose” him.

While the former FBI director has been somewhat mum since being fired by Trump in May 2017, it's now clear that Comey was not sitting around twiddling his thumbs.

Following in the footsteps of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury," Comey's anticipated book not only jumped to No. 1 in Amazon pre-sales, but also caught the attention of multiple entities wanting to purchase the memoir rights for both TV and film adaptations.

The US president's tweets, which undoubtedly helped sales, came after FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe received the boot, days before his official retirement, for "corruption at the highest level." Clearly a fan of caps lock, Trump continued with posts bashing the "WITCH HUNT!" Mueller probe and even went so far as to accuse Comey of lying under oath.

"Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not," tweeted the former FBI director, not feeling it necessary to include Trump's Twitter handle.

It is currently unclear whether Comey plans to close any deal, but reports say his agents have been actively hearing pitches from different individuals and studios.