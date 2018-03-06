Three's a Crowd?

Relations between North Korea and South Korea are seemingly taking a turn for the better as the two nations have agreed to hold a summit next month to try to work out their differences, though it remains unclear what the US is going to make of this development.

The South Korean envoy, who has returned from a trip to Pyongyang, has said that a telephone "hotline" will be established between the leaders of the two Koreas, and that the two countries had agreed to hold a summit in April at Panmunjom, a village south of the inter-Korean border.

However, Tom Harper, Doctoral Researcher in Politics, at the University of Surrey, warned that while the current South Korean administration appears "a lot more consolatory than the government before it was," the United States is "starting to take a more belligerent stance."