A stunning Russian victory by the Russian ice hockey squad during the Olympic finals in Pyeongchang has elicited snide remarks from a US media outlet, which in turn were met with a sharp rebuke from nonplussed Russian fans.

As the Russian team managed to triumph over Team Germany in an exciting and spectacular match, the New York Post described this event using the following headline – "A team without a country wins hockey gold."

Russian fans were less than amused by this development, and some of them snarkily pointed out that the US men’s ice hockey team was "a team without medals" in 2018.