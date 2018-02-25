We Are the Champions! Russians Celebrate Ice Hockey Olympic Gold (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The stiff resistance mounted by Team Germany during the Olympic ice hockey finals was no match for Russia's tenacious hockey players, who first managed to bring the game into overtime and then smashed through German defenses to secure a spectacular 4-3 victory.
When the intense match was finally over and the fact that Russian athletes won the Olympic gold finally sank in, the team’s fans finally managed to recover from the emotional rollercoaster they’d endured during the game and let their emotions run wild.
Поздравляем 🎊 🏒🏒🥅🥇🥇🥇#Олимпиада #Хокей #РоссияЧемпион— Александр Логвинов (@K0yl6NUTzUT6pHw) 25 февраля 2018 г.
Россия выиграла Олимпийские игры по хоккею, вырвав победу в овертайме у Германии В овертайме забивает Капризов с передачи Гусева – 4:3. Золото у россиян. Они становятся олимпийскими чемпионами по хоккею впервые за 26 лет pic.twitter.com/QEWEduj5w8
Российские болельщики празднуют золото Олимпиады pic.twitter.com/VuAkcCJECJ— СЭ Хоккей (@hockey_se) 25 февраля 2018 г.
Ребяяяяят,что может быть лучше в этот день?Только победа наших🏒🏒🏒🏒— Polina🍉 (@Polisha_512) 25 февраля 2018 г.
Моих эмоций не передать словами я в них верила до последнего победного концааааа
!!!!!!!!!!!#хокей#РоссияГермания
#2018
#4:3
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/M6WVSyNQeb
ЧЕМПИОНЫ!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZwFydzEKCQ— Дмитрий Егоров (@edim_sport) 25 февраля 2018 г.
Жены хоккеистов рыдают #Пхенчхан2018 #хоккей #РоссияГермания pic.twitter.com/4xRr3DgE30— СЭ Хоккей (@hockey_se) 25 февраля 2018 г.
Earlier Russian social media users commented about how intense the match was, some even jokingly posting pictures of anti-stress medicine they allegedly stashed in order to make it through the overtime.
Готовлюсь к дополнительному времени во время #россиягермания #хоккейpic.twitter.com/U3oUETj83b— Evgeny Kozlov / Евгений Козлов (@ekozlov) 25 февраля 2018 г.
Even though, during the award ceremony, an Olympic flag was raised and an Olympic anthem blared from the speakers, the jubilant Russian athletes proudly and defiantly sang their country’s national anthem.
То, чего мы ждали: Наша сборная поет гимн России pic.twitter.com/e0U7Xp9zj3— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) 25 февраля 2018 г.
