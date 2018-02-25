We Are the Champions! Russians Celebrate Ice Hockey Olympic Gold (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Social media networks erupted in triumphant cheers as Russian fans celebrated their team’s stunning victory during the ice hockey final in Pyeongchang.

The stiff resistance mounted by Team Germany during the Olympic ice hockey finals was no match for Russia's tenacious hockey players, who first managed to bring the game into overtime and then smashed through German defenses to secure a spectacular 4-3 victory.

When the intense match was finally over and the fact that Russian athletes won the Olympic gold finally sank in, the team’s fans finally managed to recover from the emotional rollercoaster they’d endured during the game and let their emotions run wild.

Поздравляем 🎊 🏒🏒🥅🥇🥇🥇#Олимпиада #Хокей #РоссияЧемпион

Россия выиграла Олимпийские игры по хоккею, вырвав победу в овертайме у Германии В овертайме забивает Капризов с передачи Гусева – 4:3. Золото у россиян. Они становятся олимпийскими чемпионами по хоккею впервые за 26 лет pic.twitter.com/QEWEduj5w8 — Александр Логвинов (@K0yl6NUTzUT6pHw) 25 февраля 2018 г.

Российские болельщики празднуют золото Олимпиады pic.twitter.com/VuAkcCJECJ — СЭ Хоккей (@hockey_se) 25 февраля 2018 г.

Ребяяяяят,что может быть лучше в этот день?Только победа наших🏒🏒🏒🏒

Моих эмоций не передать словами я в них верила до последнего победного концааааа

!!!!!!!!!!!#хокей#РоссияГермания

#2018

#4:3

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/M6WVSyNQeb — Polina🍉 (@Polisha_512) 25 февраля 2018 г.

Earlier Russian social media users commented about how intense the match was, some even jokingly posting pictures of anti-stress medicine they allegedly stashed in order to make it through the overtime.

​Even though, during the award ceremony, an Olympic flag was raised and an Olympic anthem blared from the speakers, the jubilant Russian athletes proudly and defiantly sang their country’s national anthem.