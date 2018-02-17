Stormy Weather

A storm by the name of Stormy Daniels has its sights set on US President Donald Trump after the president’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, violated the gag agreement related to the alleged 2006 encounter.

Daniels believes she is now free to discuss her rendezvous with Trump after her lawyer argued Cohen's admission of a $130,000 hush money payment was a contractual breach.

To make matters worse for the president, it's also alleged that Daniels kept (and didn't wash) a gold dress from the night in question. Reminiscent of Monica Lewinsky's infamous blue dress that was used to get a semen sample of then-President Bill Clinton, Daniels also plans to get a DNA analysis ran on her garment while reportedly fishing for a six-figure deal to retell the affair.