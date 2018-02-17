Stormy Weather

Daniels believes she is now free to discuss her rendezvous with Trump after her lawyer argued Cohen's admission of a $130,000 hush money payment was a contractual breach.
To make matters worse for the president, it's also alleged that Daniels kept (and didn't wash) a gold dress from the night in question. Reminiscent of Monica Lewinsky's infamous blue dress that was used to get a semen sample of then-President Bill Clinton, Daniels also plans to get a DNA analysis ran on her garment while reportedly fishing for a six-figure deal to retell the affair.
