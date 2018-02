Per orders from US President Donald Trump, the Pentagon has begun planning for a military parade of epic proportions in order to showcase and celebrate America’s military strength and, more importantly, give Trump the event he has craved since Bastille Day 2017.

As usual, social media was split down the middle over the president's choice, considering the country's already strained budget. Republican Jim McGovern, for example, criticized Trump, accusing him of acting like "a dictator."

While few details are available at this time from the Pentagon, knowing Trump and his love of showmanship, there's a good chance this parade will be an event that turns heads worldwide. Heck, it might even blow them off.