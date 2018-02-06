Register
    Monday marked the 15-year anniversary of then-Secretary of State Colin Powell’s anthrax-aided presentation to the United Nations Security Council, asserting military action as the only option against Iraq.

    Rinse and Repeat?

    For his 2003 UN case for the invasion of Iraq, Powell notably brought a vial to represent the "less than a teaspoon" of anthrax responsible for shutting down the US Senate in 2001 and compare the amount to the 25,000 liters Iraq allegedly could have acquired.

    With the anniversary of Powell's speech coupled with increased tensions between the US and Iran, many are starting to draw parallels in Washington's approach to war.

    In particular, many critics have cited the potential for history to repeat itself with US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley's December presentation of missile fragments as "undeniable [physical] evidence" of Iran providing arms to Houthi rebels in Yemen.

