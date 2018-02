Having reviewed Russia’s appeal against the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has acquitted a number of Russian athletes previously banned for life for alleged doping abuse.

The CAS decision to overturn the Olympic ban of 28 Russian athletes and to reinstate nine Russian medals won during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi has allowed Team Russia to reclaim its first place Sochi Winter Olympics. The IOC declared that it regrets the court’s ruling.

And it appears that the CAS decision also raises doubts about the testing which is carried out by the International Olympic Committee.