Wheel of Trump

With US President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address scheduled for Tuesday evening, speculation abounds as sources attempt to prep netizens for the political event.

Following blowback from the recent government shutdown, criticism of his immigration proposal and more, it is difficult to predict which direction the US president will go in for his SOTU address.

However, according to CNN, one source familiar with Trump's speech claims he will give "eye-opening" remarks concerning North Korea in a "strong and serious way."

While it's unclear whether this means action or a continued war of words, it is safe to say the US president's address will also include assertions on infrastructure (including the US-Mexico border wall), economic progress and DACA recipients' potential citizenship.

His choice of rhetoric, on the other hand, might as well be left up to chance.