01:46 GMT +324 January 2018
    Misled?

    Global US approval ratings have plummeted dramatically since the presidency of Barack Obama, according to a recent Gallup poll. On the contrary, China's approval is rising.

    "The US failed to put forward any new proposals and ideas on global governance, and took no visible efforts and effective measures to solve global problems of the global economic slowdown and global development slipping. In addition, the US relations with the UN and other international organizations have become complicated due to [Washington's] intentions to reduce its spending on these institutions," Yang Danzhi, the assistant director the Chinese Social Sciences Academy's Regional Security Center, said.

    Gallup, China, United States
