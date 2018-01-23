"The US failed to put forward any new proposals and ideas on global governance, and took no visible efforts and effective measures to solve global problems of the global economic slowdown and global development slipping. In addition, the US relations with the UN and other international organizations have become complicated due to [Washington's] intentions to reduce its spending on these institutions," Yang Danzhi, the assistant director the Chinese Social Sciences Academy's Regional Security Center, said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)