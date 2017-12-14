God Has Spoken

Despite losing to Democrat Doug Jones Tuesday, Roy Moore’s election night statement was far from a concession speech.

After weeks of accusations and endorsements alike, Republican candidate Roy Moore lost the Alabama Senate special election to Democrat Doug Jones.

Rather than accept the 20,000 vote loss, Roy Moore turned to his age-old platform: Christianity. After referencing Psalm 40, Moore went on to encourage his supporters to "wait on God and let this process play out." While Moore's words can be interpreted in many different ways, it is unlikely the Alabama Senate hopeful will get a different outcome from any recount.

Will Moore eventually take a page out of Bill O'Reilly's book and blame God for his shortcomings?