Easy Money

The Russian Foreign Ministry revealed information that Daesh terrorists attempted to invest in projects in Western Europe via Middle Eastern banks, according to Dmitry Feoktistov, director of the Department on New Challenges and Threats of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"In order to provide evidence to the allegations, we shared with Americans the names of the banks involved in investing money in two countries in Western Europe," he told journalists as a result of a meeting with a US delegation under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) framework.

The diplomat did not name the countries but noticed that Washington "began working on the information and expressed appreciation."