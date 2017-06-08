Register
15:39 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Police officers stand next to a black Islamic State flag that was seized in a raid, at a news conference held at the police headquarters in Rome, Italy, January 10, 2017

    Russian Foreign Ministry Reveals Daesh's Attempts to 'Invest in Western Europe'

    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    World
    Get short URL
    0 25641

    Russia has information about Daesh attempting to invest in projects in Western Europe via Middle Eastern banks, according to Dmitry Feoktistov, director of the Department on New Challenges and Threats of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    According to Feoktistov, information on the issue has been shared with the United States.

    "In order to provide evidence to the allegations, we shared with Americans the names of the banks involved in investing money in two countries in Western Europe," he told journalists as a result of a meeting with a US delegation under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) framework.

    The intergovernmental organization was established to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

    Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Deir al-Zor province and Iraq. The price for a barrel of crude oil varies and is controlled by the Islamic State, but it is currently at $44 dollars per barrel, he said.
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Russia Has Proof Some States, Foreign Companies Cooperate With Terrorists - Security Council Head
    The diplomat did not name the countries but noticed that Washington "began working on the information and expressed appreciation."

    According to Feoktistov, earlier there were already reports on Daesh’s attempts to invest in real estate in New York City and Turkey.

    Furthermore, the diplomat noted that the counterterrorism operation in Syria and Iraq, including attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, has resulted in a significant decrease in Daesh oil and natural gas incomes. In the last couple of years, their monthly energy incomes dropped from $50 million to $12-20 million.

    He also said that since the beginning of the operation the US-led coalition has destroyed nearly 2,000 Daesh tanker trucks. At the same time, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed in Syria some 4,000 tanker trucks, 206 oil and gas production facilities, 176 refining facilities and 112 oil transportation facilities.

    The situation is resulting in Daesh’s attempts to find new sources of income, including public extortions, ransoms and cultural artifacts traffic.

    Feoktistov also said that Daesh has made attempts to take control over drug smuggling traffic coming from Afghanistan. There are reports that the terrorist group is engaged in controlling migrant smuggling to Europe. The terrorists have also attempted to invest in pharmaceuticals, the medical industry and construction. Daesh also sells wheat and rye in the grain market.

    United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura addresses the Syrian invitees in the presence of members of the UN Security Council and the International Syria Support Group in the context of the resumption of intra-Syrian talks at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    Russia Offered US to Co-Sponsor UNSC Resolution on Embargo Against Daesh
    Moreover, in order to compensate losses, the terrorists want to sell other natural resources.

    Feoktistov said that Daesh took control over a phosphate mine and a phosphoric acid producing plant in Iraq and salt mines, cement factories and some other facilities in Syria.

    Commenting on the results of the talks with American colleagues, Feoktistov said that Russia has offered the US to co-sponsor a UN Security Council resolution that introduces a full trade and economic embargo on Daesh, seen as the most efficient way to cut the financing of the terrorists.

    "The most efficient way to do that [i.e., impose a trade and economic embargo] would be by expeditiously adopting a new UN Security Council resolution that introduces a comprehensive trade and economic embargo against territories under Daesh control. … Today we proposed to our US counterparts to consider co-sponsoring this resolution," he told journalists.

    According to the diplomat, Russian experts are finalizing a draft resolution and plan to hold talks on it with representatives of Syria and Iraq, as well as with China, Kazakhstan, the United States, and the other members of the UN Security Council.

    In 2014, Daesh launched a full-scale offensive in Syria and Iraq, seizing large territories in both countries. Despite a number of successful anti-Daesh operations conducted both by Damascus and Baghdad with support of airstrikes carried out by an international coalition and Russia, Daesh still has control over its main stronghold in Syria's Raqqa and parts of the second biggest Iraqi city of Mosul.

    Related:

    French Finance Minister Condemns Daesh Funding by LafargeHolcim Cement Giant
    First Swedish Citizen Imprisoned for Helping to Finance Daesh
    US Sanctions Syrian National, 2 Companies Linked to Daesh Financing
    Belgian Police Detain Eight Suspects in Daesh Recruiting, Financing
    Tags:
    money, Daesh, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok