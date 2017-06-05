Saudi-Led Ambush

So far, the list of the countries that have severed ties with Qatar includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Egypt, Yemen, Libya and the Republic of Maldives.
On Thursday, US President Trump announced that his country would end its membership in the Paris climate deal signed in 2015, adding that Washington is ready to renegotiate the accord in order for it to be more beneficial to the United States.
It seems that Hillary Clinton has a huge imagination because only this fact can explain her vision of Trump's 'covfefe' tweet as a secret message to Russians.
US President Donald Trump without hesitation decided to give his cellphone number to world leaders despite security concerns.
Ukraine and Russia are embroiled in conflict, and this time the battlefield is Twitter. The topic of argument is the heritage of a princess that died nearly a thousand years ago.
