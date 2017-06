CAIRO (Sputnik) — Egypt, following Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"The Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar because of the continued hostility of the Qatari authorities towards Egypt," the statement read.

Earlier, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia announced severing diplomatic relations with Qatar. The countries also cut air and sea contact with Qatar.