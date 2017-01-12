Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On

However, not everyone agrees that the US needs to take a hard line.
However, not everyone agrees that the US needs to take a hard line.
The confirmation hearing for Senator Jeff Sessions for the office of Attorney General under the upcoming Trump administration was interrupted by a pair of shouting men dressed as Klansmen. They wore foam fingers that said "Go Jeffie Boy!" and "KKK" while facetiously declaring their support for the Alabama Republican.
In his final speech to the nation on Tuesday evening, the outgoing US President Barack Obama put on a brave face in the wake of the Democratic Party's stunning defeat.
In what is considered to be a bid to undermine Donald Trump's efforts to normalize future relations with Moscow, US Republican senators are set to introduce a bill imposing a new package of sanctions against Russia before Barack Obama's term ends.
On January 6, the US military began the deployment of 4,000 troops and 87 tanks to Eastern Europe. The US also plans to deploy 50 Black Hawk, 10 CH-47 Chinook and 24 Apache helicopters, as well as 2,200 personnel.
