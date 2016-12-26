Sharing the Pain

The search and rescur operation started on Sunday and was continued on Monday.

Most of the passengers were members of the famous army choir of the Russian armed forces, the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeymim airbase in Syria to put on a New Year concert for Russian troops deployed there.

Nine journalists of Russia's TV channels and famous Russian humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka, also known as Dr. Lisa, were aboard the plane as well.

All the passengers and crew members are feared dead.