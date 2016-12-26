Divers Lift to Surface Two Elements of Tu-154 Flight Control System - MoD

The debris of Tu-154 was found one mile offshore near the search operation in the Black Sea, according to the statement.
"Divers discovered plane wreckage at the bottom… 1,700 meters from the shoreline along the axis of the aircraft takeoff. Acoustic means at this point determined the radius of the wreckage's scatter, which is about 500 meters," the ministry said.
"The divers have lifted two aircraft control mechanism elements. The serial numbers establish that they belong to the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 that departed Adler on December 25," the ministry said in a statement.
The average 98-foot depth of the area where the wreckage has been found allows for the efficient use of the existing search-and-rescue means, it added.
The ministry said that all surface inspections in the search area have been fully completed, with seabed inspections completed at seven of the 15 sectors.
On Sunday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria with 92 people on board crashed into the Black Sea shortly after refueling at an airport in the Russian resort city of Adler. Fragments of the plane were discovered 1 mile from the sea shore of Sochi.
All the passengers and crew members are feared dead.
Let´s hope there will be no cover up and no stone left unturned if it´s determined that US (again) or it´s proxies had a role in this and given debris all over as a result of an explosion, it certainly look so.

I will order all plane to be lift and re assembled . Make a museum or add it to one. With all choir and people on board made of wax or other material. And having tapes of the choir playing every weekend.

cast235, Plus a detailed video of how this plane was braught down by the ------------------------------------------------------- mighty nation
Mikhas
One downed plane in Egypt, downed helicopter in Syria, ambassador Karlovs assassination in Turkey, constant US threats of "sending you home in bodybags", i mean people can put two and two together...
cast235
A great memorial. Plus the plane reassembled, could be easier to spot any detail.
Russia have ways to go., But no plane should be left where it can be lifted and studied.
Soviet Russia saw a sub left behind. Just to CIA lift it for study.
Don't let history repeat itself.
