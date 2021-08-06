US Investor Calvey Receives 5 Years 6 Months of Suspended Sentence

Calvey, who founded private equity group Baring Vostok, was arrested in 2019 alongside other executives on charges of embezzling 2.5 billion rubles (nearly $34 million) from Russia's Vostochny Bank.
“The court found [the defendants] committed embezzlement, that is, theft of property entrusted to the accused, using their official position, on an especially large scale,” Judge Anna Sokova told of Meshchansky District Court in Moscow announced on Thursday.
In addition to Calvey, French banker Philippe Delpal was given a suspended sentence of four years and six months.
