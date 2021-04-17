Register
08:00 GMT17 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Blood moon

    NASA Awards Elon Musk's SpaceX $2.89 Billion Contract to Land Astronauts on Moon

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106579/17/1065791763_0:148:3265:1984_1200x675_80_0_0_f154f64b89fce0eb12b73ef7ce39108a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202104171082653841-nasa-awards-elon-musks-spacex-289-billion-contract-to-land-astronauts-on-moon-/

    In 2024, NASA plans to land two American astronauts on the Moon in order to "explore more of the lunar surface than ever before" and lay the groundwork for the next step, which may see the US space agency send humans to Mars.

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's company SpaceX has won the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s $2.89 billion contract to build a spacecraft that is expected to send astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024.

    "With this award, NASA and our partners will complete the first crewed demonstration mission to the surface of the Moon in the 21st century as the agency takes a step forward for women's equality and long-term deep space exploration", Kathy Lueders, the US space agency's associate administrator for Human Explorations and Operations Mission Directorate, said referring to one of the astronauts to be sent to the Moon being a woman.

    Lueders underscored that "this critical step puts humanity on a path to sustainable lunar exploration and keeps our eyes on missions farther into the solar system, including Mars".

    She was echoed by Lisa Watson-Morgan, NASA's Human Landing System (HLS) programme manager, who mentioned "an exciting time for NASA and especially the [HLS project] Artemis team".

    "During the Apollo programme [launched between the 1960s and the 1970s], we proved that it is possible to do the seemingly impossible: land humans on the Moon. By taking a collaborative approach in working with industry while leveraging NASA's proven technical expertise and capabilities, we will return American astronauts to the Moon's surface once again, this time to explore new areas for longer periods of time", Watson-Morgan pointed out.

    Musk, for his part, tweeted "NASA rules!" and "Everything to the Moon" in response to SpaceX securing the hefty contract.

    His company managed to get the better of Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by the world's richest man Jeff Bezos, who cooperated with Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin in terms of lunar lander development.

    Watson-Morgan said that NASA had "supported each partner, providing design support analysis, subject matter experts, and testing" to all of the contractors.

    The Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. The eclipse takes place when the full moon is at or near the closest point in its orbit to Earth, a time popularly known as a supermoon. This means the Moon is deeper inside the umbra shadow and therefore may appear darker.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Is it a Crossover Episode? Elon Musk Agrees to Put Anime Flag on the Moon
    As for NASA's Artemis programme, it stipulates that the space agency's heavy-lift rocket, the 322-foot Space Launch System (SLS) will send four astronauts on board an Orion space capsule to the lunar orbit.

    SpaceX's human lander will then deliver two crewmembers to the Moon's surface for exploration-related goals, which may take a week or so. After that, the HLS will transport the crewmembers to the orbit where they will return to Orion and their colleagues for their joint journey back to Earth.

    Related:

    Elon Musk Mocks Bezos' Moon Lander With Cheeky 'Blue Balls' Meme
    Fans Chuckle as Musk Tweets Moon Image Alongside Call to ‘Occupy Mars’
    Tags:
    programme, spacecraft, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, moon, SpaceX, NASA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse