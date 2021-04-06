Register
    A clock sits outside of Trump Tower at midnight

    Trump Tanks Nearly 300 Points in Forbes’ Billionaires Ranking

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    The billionaire real estate mogul and gameshow host prided himself on his business acumen during the 2016 presidential campaign, saying he would use his skills to make “great trade deals” for America.

    Former president Donald Trump has dropped 298 points in Forbes’ billionaires list to number 1,299, down from number 1,001 a year ago, the business magazine reported Tuesday.

    The drop came despite the fact that Trump’s actual net worth grew to $2.4 billion from $2.1 billion a year ago. Forbes explained that the reason Trump lost points was that other billionaires have amassed even greater fortunes amid the pandemic.

    US Dollars and a face mask
    © CC BY 2.0 / Jernej Furman / US Dollars and a face mask
    Coronavirus Billionaires: Forbes Lists 50 New Medical Industry Moguls Who Got Rich Off Pandemic
    Last month, US media reported that the nine wealthiest Americans had grown their net worth by over $360 billion over the past year. Late last year, Forbes reported on fifty new billionaires who made their fortunes thanks to the coronavirus pandemic (which has also killed more than 500,000 Americans and put the United States into a severe recession).

    Trump’s estimated net worth dropped substantially since he came into office in January 2017, with Forbes estimating his fortune at the time to amount to $3.5 billion. Bloomberg issued a slightly different estimate on Trump’s wealth in March, but similarly concluded that his wealth dropped during his presidency, from $3 billion in 2017 to $2.3 billion by the time he left office. Bloomberg blamed the coronavirus pandemic (which reportedly impacted the president’s real estate, hotel and casino-related holdings), as well as the 6 January Capitol riots, which it said hurt the mogul’s relationships with brokers and lenders.

    Trump International Hotel in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Trump International Hotel in Washington

    Forbes and Bloomberg’s ratings appear to put a crimp in long-standing allegations by Democrats and liberal-leaning media that Trump would use the presidency as a cash cow to enrich himself using unscrupulous or even illegal means. In 2016, The Washington Post said that Trump’s conflicts of interests were “without precedent in American presidential history.” In late 2020, a report by a Washington-based watchdog said the president had racked up some 3,400 conflicts of interest during his presidency, including by staying at his private properties and resorts, and mentioning his businesses via official government platforms.

    The new figure's on Trump's wealth suggest that either Democrats’ fears were overblown, that he is a bad businessman, or both.

    The former president has not commented on Forbes' and Bloomberg's new ratings.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
