Register
07:41 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Whisky

    'Half a Billion Pounds in Lost Exports' as US Tariffs on Scotch Whisky Still in Place

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105441/24/1054412440_0:64:1280:784_1200x675_80_0_0_672877d18bc131a9d76c55a0bd5f92e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202102021081954200-half-a-billion-pounds-in-lost-exports-as-us-tariffs-on-scotch-whisky-still-in-place/

    An industry body is calling for the immediate suspension of tariffs as well as more support for the industry given the losses incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Losses to Scotch whisky exports have reached £500 million (approx $684 million) since a 25% tariff from cheese to olives and single-malt whisky was imposed, the Scotch Whisky Association said.

    The tariffs were imposed by the previous US administration in October 2019 in retaliation for EU state support given to Airbus by European governments, including the UK, amid a 17-year row over government support for Airbus and Boeing, found illegal by the WTO in both cases. Since then exports of Scotch to the US have fallen by 35%.

    The Scotch Whisky Association has urged the British government to urgently call for the suspension of all tariffs on unrelated sectors.

    The association's chief executive, Karen Betts, has described the situation as "unsustainable". "Since tariffs were put in place, our exports to the US have fallen by 35%, amounting to over half a billion pounds in lost exports", she said.

    According to Betts, large and small producers are losing sales and shares in "what has been for decades the industry's largest and most valuable market".

    "It's very hard for Scotch whisky producers to understand why the UK government is so unwilling to address the UK violations of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules on aerospace subsidies at the root of the tariffs", she said.

    The trade conflict between the two aerospace giants dates back to 2004, when first the United States and then the EU accused each other of unfair support for Boeing and Airbus respectively, triggering probes by the WTO. After years of mutual complaints about unfair subsidies, the sides accused each other of refusing to negotiate and unveiled lists of billions of dollars of proposed tariffs on goods. In 2019, WTO arbitrators awarded the United States the right to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of annual EU imports.

    Tags:
    whisky, Airbus, Boeing, tariffs, US, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse