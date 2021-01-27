Oops, I Did It Again: Elon Musk Increases Stock Value of Gaming Company by 92 Percent With a Tweet

He has done it again. Elon Musk posted one word on his Twitter account and miraculously increased the shares of a gaming company. The shares of GameStop were up more than 60 percent after the CEO of Tesla wrote: "Gamestonk" on Tuesday. That same day the stock closed up 92.7 percent. On Wednesday, the shares rose again, and at the moment of writing, the price has soared to over $340.
Musk apparently did not want to stop. He then tweeted about the e-commerce website Etsy, where bought wool for his dog Marvin the Martian.
I kinda love Etsy— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2021
Bought a hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm for my dog— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2021
Etsy's shares soared 10 percent after the tweet, while Marvin seems to be enjoying his new outfit.
January 26, 2021
