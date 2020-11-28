Register
18:56 GMT28 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The mascots of the Democratic and Republican parties, a donkey for the Democrats and an elephant for the GOP, are seen on a video screen at Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016

    GOP Reportedly Preparing to Toughen Stance on Deficit Spending Under a Biden Presidency

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103691/45/1036914551_0:0:3500:1970_1200x675_80_0_0_fb5fdde47dc9a1d812d73277de796a68.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202011281081305240-gop-reportedly-preparing-to-toughen-stance-on-deficit-spending-under-a-biden-presidency/

    Republicans have campaigned on the idea of fiscal conservativism and battling budget deficits since at least the 1980s and the election of Ronald Reagan, but have also shown a tendency to look the other way on the issue when a Republican is in the White House.

    Republican lawmakers are preparing to step up their criticism of out-of-control government spending if and when Joe Biden becomes president, The Hill has reported, citing senior GOP officials.

    Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican who is expected to become the chairman of the Senate’s Budget Committee come January, told the outlet that reigning in the deficit must again become a major priority for lawmakers.

    “I think we’ve got to understand that we’re going to be raising the debt ceiling in perpetuity if we don’t find a way to bend the curve,” Graham said.

    South Dakota Senator John Thune, described as the Senate’s “No. 2” Republican, echoed Graham’s concerns, saying that the GOP needs to get “back to our DNA” of slashing the deficit.

    “Whoever is in the White House I hope they realize how serious the debt crisis is and how important it is that we put measures in place to address it. And hopefully when that vote comes around, we’ll have some of those reforms,” Thune said, referring to the possibility of reinstating the ceiling on US debt in July 2021.

    For his part, North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer envisioned some sort of deal with Democrats on raising the debt ceiling come July, possibly by making spending cuts mandatory part of the agreement.

    Congress and the White House agreed to nearly $2.8 trillion in emergency spending, and over a trillion more in assistance to banks, in the wake of the massive economic dislocation caused by Covid-related lockdowns in the spring of 2020. Since then, the two parties have battled it out on passing additional relief measures, with the Democrats proposing a minimum of $2.2 trillion in new relief, while Republicans say the figure should be closer to about $500 billion. The two parties accused one another of deliberately politicizing the issue ahead of the November 3 election and purposely stalling negotiations, even as tens of millions of Americans have faced job loss and eviction in an economic crisis the International Monetary Fund has dubbed as the greatest economic downturn since the Great Depression.

    The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

    Graham deflected possible criticism from the Democrats about Republicans’ suddenly remembering their anti-deficit rhetoric post-Trump, admitting to The Hill that both parties “got here together” and suggesting the solution to the debt issue “has got to be something like Simpson-Bowles,” the bipartisan presidential commission on deficit reduction introduced by Barack Obama in 2010. “There’s got to be some shared understanding of the problem,” he said.

    Tidal Wave of Debt

    The US budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3.1 trillion in 2020, more than doubling the previous record. Before that, the deficit (i.e. the difference between spending and the amount of money that the government collects) grew consistently under both Barack Obama and Donald Trump from a 2015 low of $439 billion.

    Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    'Blow-Up' Event Could Crush US Dollar as Multi-Trillion Debt Mounts, Ex-IMF Deputy Head Warns
    Trump had criticized his predecessor repeatedly over the issue of debts and deficits before 2016, and promised to eliminate what was then $20 trillion in federal debt over two terms by cutting spending and getting better trade deals. However, he reportedly abandoned the promise in late 2018, purportedly telling staff that he “won’t be here” when the problem becomes insurmountable.

    The United States’ federal debt amount currently stands at $27.3 trillion, equivalent to about a third of the total value of the global economy. The US enjoys a unique position when it comes to its ability to rack up debts and deficits, with the dollar’s status as the de facto world currency allowing the country to print and exchange currency in exchange for real world goods in a fiscal strategy which would lead most other nations to face massive, out-of-control inflation.

    Screengrab of US federal debt from USDebtClock.org taken Saturday, November 28, 2020.
    © Photo : Screenshot / usdebtclock.org
    Screengrab of US federal debt from USDebtClock.org taken Saturday, November 28, 2020.

    Related:

    Russian Debt Highly Popular Due to High Real Interest Rate, US Investor Says
    New Investment Opportunity In Gold, Equity, Debt on Diwali As Fixed Deposits Lose Sheen: Analysts
    UK’s Public Debt Goes Over $2.6 Trillion Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Report Suggests
    Global ‘Debt Tsunami’ Predicted as Relentless COVID-19 Pandemic Shows No Sign of Abating
    Bank of France Governor Attacks 'Dangerous' Italian Plans for Covid Debt Cancellation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse