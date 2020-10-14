Register
14 October 2020
    A view of the near empty departure area at London's Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 departure, Thursday March 12, 2020. As a virus pandemic spreads globally, China and other parts of Asia are scrambling to prevent it from coming back to where it broke out. Everyone arriving in Beijing must quarantine for 14 days, and South Korea is screening arriving passengers from more countries as the number of cases rises across Europe. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

    UK to be 'Trailblazer' for COVID Pre-Flight Isolation - but no Test on Arrival

    © AP Photo / Steve Parsons
    Travel industry group ABTA called for urgent government action to save jobs, including a new region-by-region approach to quarantine rules, while Airlines UK has already welcomed a pre-travel testing system.

    The UK will pioneer a system of pre-travel testing for COVID-19 and self-isolation - but has rejected tests on arrival at British airports.

    Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also said a "test and release" system could cut the 14-day quarantine for returning holidaymakers and visitors to the UK to a week or less for those who test negative after arrival.

    “We’re proposing both a domestic test regime, when people land and wait a week, have a test and get early release," he told the online conference of the ABTA travel industry association on Wednesday.

    “We’re also proposing an internationally recognised system, in which Britain would be a trailblazer," Shapps added, "when tests and isolation take place prior to travel and after travel and would require no quarantine."

    But the minister restated the government's opposition to testing at airports, as called for by British airline industry group Airlines UK in a letter to Prime Minster Boris Johnsonn last month, on the basis that it would only identify a small fraction of disease carriers.

    "A day-Zero, on-arrival-test, could allow for significant numbers of people to wrongly believe they are not bringing Covid-19 back with them,” Shapps said. “We believe this is a situation that has occurred in other countries.”

    ABTA chief executive Mark Tanzer called Shapp's speech “very retrospective" and called for a travel equivalent of the UK's new three-tier lockdown regime to replace the current system of national quarantine restrictions and travel bans

    "We must now move away from the blanket Foreign Office advice and have a regionalised, targeted approach to both Foreign Office advice and quarantine," Tanzer said. “If we don’t act now – if our government doesn’t act now – to stabilise the situation and rebuild customer confidence, there is a real danger that those jobs will be lost for ever.”

    A handout image released by 10 Downing Street, shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he arrives back from hospital after the birth of his baby son with his partner Carrie Symonds, inside No 10 Downing Street in central London on April 29, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / ANDREW PARSONS
    Lifehack Johnson-Style: UK PM Allegedly Said 'Rule of Six' May Help Brits Avoid In-Laws at X-Mas
    Shapps said the government was "working on schemes with partners and countries to establish whether self isolation could take place before departure."

    Other countries including France, Germany, Russia and Portugal already require passengers to show a negative pre-flight coronavirus test result on arrival, or allow them to skip quarantine if they have one. Guatemala in Central America now requires a negative test before departure, having previously closed its borders entirely.

    Last week Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade cautiously welcomed news that the government was mooting a pre-travel testing regime. 

    "We need to get to pre-departure testing for all arrivals in the UK – which is becoming the international norm – as soon as practically possible," Alderslade said.

    "Aviation is at a critical juncture and we have no time to lose, and we urge the Prime Minister to move quickly to get testing off the ground no later than the end of November so Britain does not lose further ground with its closest rivals.”

    Votre message a été envoyé!
