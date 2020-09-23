Dow Slides 500-Plus Points Amid Tech Sell-Offs, Fears of Mounting COVID-19 Cases

US stocks fell dramatically on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones closing 525.05 points lower, closing at 26,763.13. The Nasdaq lost 330.65 points to close at 10,632.99, and the S&P 500 suffered a loss of 78.65 points, closing at 3,236.92.
Driving the losses was electric car maker Tesla, which lost 9.2% of their value after owner Elon Musk made new promises about higher production levels for 2020 as well as a cheaper battery he hopes to begin making. News also broke on Wednesday that Tesla was suing US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer over several tariffs on trade with China, seeking to be repaid the costs of higher import costs for several parts of its cars, with interest.
Other stocks that lost substantial value on Wednesday were Amazon, which declined by 4.1%, Alphabet by 3.5%, Microsoft by 3.1%, and Apple by 4.2%.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
