Register
15:24 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Canary Islands

    Over 6,000 Canary Islands Leisure and Tourism Firms Face Closure in Wake of UK Travel Ban

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russia Introduces First Coronavirus Vaccine (34)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/13/1080218376_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_6934b8715078659e8bbb008910afabf6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202008191080218415-over-6000-canary-islands-leisure-and-tourism-firms-face-closure-in-wake-of-uk-travel-ban/

    The British government restricted travel to Spain late last month and imposed a two-week quarantine on returning holidaymakers.

    A Canary Islands industry group has warned that 6,300 businesses face bankruptcy in the wake of the UK’s move to ban flights there.

    The Canarian Leisure Business Federation (FECAO) has urged the regional government to launch a “Marshall-style Plan” for the “reactivation” of the lockdown-hit restaurant and tourism sectors. 

    That was in response to the spike in Coronavirus cases in the archipelago and on the Spanish mainland.

    FECAO president Barbara Cabrera is the latest business leader to warn of the lockdown threat to the islands’ economy, of which tourism makes up a third.

    She said the action was needed to “save jobs and ensure the survival of businesses.”

    FECAO is asking the Canarian Autonomous Community government for an extension to the current social security tax payment holiday and a cut in the archipelago’s special VAT rate from 7 per cent to just 3 per cent.

    The federation also proposed "official vouchers exchangeable in hotels, theme parks, restaurants and any legally-registered economic activity."

    One suggestion is for a new restaurant voucher for residents with the slogan: "Canarian, taste the produce of your land."

    FECAO also urged a 75% cut in mooring fees for the many cruise ships that frequent the islands.

    The original Marshall Plan was the US-funded reconstruction of western Europe following the Second World War.

    On July 25, the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised against all but essential travel to mainland Spain, adding the Canary and Balearic islands two days later, reimposing the two-week quarantine requirement for arrivals that had only been lifted weeks earlier.

    Airlines quickly responded by cancelling all flights to Spain.

    Unemployment in the Canary Islands hit a shocking 30 per cent, higher than some nearby North African nations, following the 2008 banking crisis, with young people especially hard-hit.

    Figures from the European Commission show unemployment has since fallen to 20 percent. But the service industry makes up 85 per cent of the economy, compared to about 8 per cent from industry and 6 per cent in construction, itself heavily dependent on tourism

    In 2016, some 13 million tourists visited the seven-island volcanic archipelago whose indigenous population numbers just 2 million. British and German holidaymakers are the most numerous.

    The most popular destinations are the largest islands, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, followed by Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

    Aside from the year-round warm climate and numerous beaches, the Canaries boasts spectacular hiking routes through its highland subtropical laurisilva rainforests.

    A medical worker tests a key worker for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 at a drive-in testing centre at Glasgow Airport on April 29, 2020, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
    © AFP 2020 / ANDREW MILLIGAN
    UK's 'Useless and Ineffective' Quarantine Will Hammer Tourism - Ryanair Head
    Local delicacies include the salty wrinkled potatoes, sweet blood pudding with walnuts, almogrote cheese spread and a toasted flour dough called gofio.

    The islands’ many vineyards also produce many excellent but oft-overlooked wines, including the Flor de Chasna and Dominguez labels.

    Many local authorities already run annual gastronomic promotions hand-in-hand with restaurants, such as the “wine route” and “tapas route” in Tenerife’s historical colonial-era capital La Laguna.

    Topic:
    Russia Introduces First Coronavirus Vaccine (34)
    Tags:
    U.K, travel ban, crisis, tourism, Canary Islands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse