Register
10:56 GMT12 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    TikTok

    EU Likely Next Battleground for ByteDance

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Christoph Scholz / TikTok-als-Puzzle
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107936/40/1079364079_0:84:1900:1152_1200x675_80_0_0_7de4d7db18e8828bff38f7d73078ecf2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202008121080143759-eu-likely-next-battleground-for-bytedance/

    As more signs emerge that TikTok, the video-sharing app developed by ByteDance, will pick Europe as the next battleground for its global expansion following frustration in the US and Indian markets, analysts said the software will survive and thrive in the region, despite weakening momentum.

    Media reports have said in recent weeks that TikTok will move its global headquarters to London, but No.10 Downing Street has not made its attitude clear and TikTok hasn't released any official statement on the issue.

    TikTok has been sitting on the plan to relocate to London for weeks, pending a positive response from the UK government, the South China Morning Post reported Monday, and, obviously, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a split among his ministers over the investment plan of ByteDance.

    Despite Johnson's concerns that the headquarters plan would put the UK on a collision course with Washington, UK ministers have expressed a welcoming attitude toward the Chinese start-up, saying that it would be "absurd" to say no to such a large company aspiring to invest in UK, the Sun reported.

    Wang Chao, founder of the Wenyuan Institute for Politics and Economics, a Beijing-based think tank, told the Global Times Tuesday that the UK government has strong concerns about the US' possible long-arm jurisdiction on TikTok's global business operations.

    "TikTok is still an emerging technology company in the UK and its penetration rate in the UK and EU market is not as high as some may think", said Wang, adding that the Chinese company could bring tangible benefits to Europe in terms of investment and employment, which outweighs some officials' paranoid thinking.

    According to market consultancy firm Take Some Risk Inc, TikTok had 5.4 million monthly active users in the UK as of June 15, 4.4 million in France and 5.5 million in Germany.

    TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    TikTok Owner ByteDance Freezes Hiring in India, Begins Reassigning Senior Officers Overseas - Report
    Officials of France and Germany have claimed that there is no sign the lip-synching app could pose a security risk and they have no plans to ban it.

    Following the US government's "modern pirate" move, Europe has become an ideal next battleground for TikTok to give play to its advantages in promoting its short video sharing and other business, analysts said. Meanwhile, Europe needs such technology platforms to check the dominance of US internet giants like Facebook and Google.

    TikTok announced on Thursday that it will establish a new European data centre in Ireland, its first in Europe, demonstrating the company's determination to strengthen data security and pursue overseas expansion. The data centre is expected to be operational in early 2022. 

    About 80 percent of TikTok's employees in Europe, who total 1,000, are based in the UK and Ireland.

    "AI recommendation algorithms and mature operation experience are the backbones to support the app's leading position in global downloads", said Huang Haifeng, an independent high-tech observer.

    Data from Sensor Tower showed that in July, TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin topped the global mobile app (non-game) download charts with more than 65.2 million downloads, up 21.4 percent year-on-year, followed by Facebook with 53.6 million downloads. The US was the largest market for TikTok by download volume, accounting for 9.7 percent of the total.

    Europe has the strictest requirements for data security.

    "If TikTok can establish its hub there, it can also prove that there is no security problem as claimed by the US government, an act similar to Huawei's building a cyber-security assessment centre in the UK", said Huang.

    Meanwhile, Wang noted that Europe has many countries with different languages and cultures, which might slow its business promotion there.

    "It will take quite a long time for its penetration rate to reach as high as in the US, where languages and cultures are highly integrated".

    This article has been published in partnership with the Global Times.

    Tags:
    market, United States, TikTok, European Union (EU)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse