US Stock Futures Trade Higher as Traders Await Big Corporate Earnings

US stock futures were higher on Sunday night, according to CNBC News.
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.2 percent. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also up 0.1 percent.
Investors are awaiting news from big companies, including McDonald's, Pfizer, Alphabet, and Apple, who are expected to release their figures for the latest quarter.
On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the Republicans are set to introduce their coronavirus relief package, dubbed CARES 4.0, on Monday. Three previous phases of CARES have rolled out a total of $3.3 trillion in the form of loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Wall Street is coming off a tough week, as shares of major tech giants dropped, driving the teach-heavy Nasdaq to register its first back-to-back weekly losses since May. The Dow and S&P 500, however, posted gains for the third consecutive week.
