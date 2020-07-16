Belarus to Receive Second Tanker With US Oil in August, State Oil Company Says

MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus will receive the second tanker with US oil in August, with the volume of the delivery set to reach 80,000 tonnes, the spokesman for state oil concern Belneftekhim said on Thursday.

"In compliance with the plan of August deliveries, a tanker with 80,000 tonnes of White Eagle Blend (WEB) oil arrived at the US port of Beaumont for getting loaded, it is preparing to leave for Belarus. It is expected to arrive in Klaipeda on August 6-8," Aleksandr Tishchenko's comment read.

After that, the oil will be transported from the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda to the Naftan refinery in the north of Belarus, Belneftekhim press secretary added.

"The entire amount of oil will be delivered to the refinery in August," Tishchenko said.

Russia has long been the primary source of oil for Belarus, but recently the two countries have been unable to negotiate a new price, with Minsk demanding a discount to compensate for a price change that occurred due to a so-called "tax manoeuvre" in its eastern neighbour.

This is not the first time that the two countries have had disagreements on oil prices, but in the past, they have always managed to reach a mutually beneficial solution.

At the same time, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has considered diversifying his country’s oil sources each time the two nations have had a disagreement, including by buying Saudi and American oil.