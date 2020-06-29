Germany Says Waiting for US Move on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

"Our position on these sanctions is known and unaltered. As for the rest, we are waiting for Congress' decision", Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin.
A bipartisan proposal to expand US sanctions on the Russia-built Baltic Sea pipeline was introduced in Congress in early June. It aims to expand penalties to more companies involved in the construction.
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has criticised US restrictions on European gas infrastructure as extraterritorial and in conflict with international laws. News agency Bloomberg cited German government sources as saying last week that Berlin was weighing measures to counter US meddling.
The US has long opposed the Nord Stream 2 project, a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies, claiming it would grant Russia political leverage over Europe by increasing its dependency on Russian gas.
Pressure was allegedly imposed on a key member of the project, Germany, despite Berlin adamantly insisting that Nord Stream 2 is purely economic in nature.
Russia regards any sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project as unfair competition and a violation of international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has underscored on numerous occasions, adding that the country’s plans on the project's implementation remain unchanged.
