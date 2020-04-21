Yaroslavl Business Exports Via Marketplaces Amid COVID-19

“In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, Yaroslavl companies are developing trade via electronic platforms, including eBay. Since 1 March, the region’s entrepreneurs have sold 2,600 items to foreign customers via the marketplace. According to the Russian Export Centre, the Yaroslavl Region ranks fourth in Russia excluding Moscow and St. Petersburg", the region’s authorities say.
According to Yaroslavl Region Governor Dmitry Mironov, the region’s government is helping business people refocus toward e-commerce. In particular, the Department of Regional Development and Foreign Economic Affairs has organised webinars in which regional companies, the Russian Export Centre (REC), the regional chamber of commerce and industry, as well as Russian trade representatives abroad participate.
Webinars train regional companies to competently enter foreign platforms, properly prepare materials, and start selling via digital platforms. On 22 April, a webinar involving REC and the Russian-Singapore Business Council on working in Southeast Asian markets will take place.
“In a situation when face-to-face contacts have ceased, electronic platforms are of particular importance. Our previous steps in this direction show good results. The Yaroslavl Region was the first Eastern European region to create its own showcase on eBay. Successful sales show that customers value the quality products of our manufacturers and that we are moving in the right direction", Mironov said.
Currently, Yaroslavl has put sewing machine tables, pedal boats, brake pads, children’s clothing, knitwear, restaurant kitchenware, and unmatched enamel work up on eBay. Most recently, water ionisers, earrings and jewelry, men’s cosmetics and women’s gel nail polishes and airbrushes have been put on the platform; souvenirs can also be found there.
