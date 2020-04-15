Register
14:32 GMT15 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) conducted in the format of the video conference. 14 April 2020

    Putin Suggests Granting Small and Medium Businesses Money to Pay Salaries Amid Pandemic

    © Sputnik / Alexey Druzhinin
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (81)
    1210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/54/1078965472_0:0:3022:1700_1200x675_80_0_0_e76a9cdd28bbc32c48f54681c423dd22.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202004151078964901-putin-suggests-granting-small-and-medium-businesses-money-to-pay-salaries-amid-pandemic/

    The Russian government previously introduced other measures to support smaller companies allowing them to defer social payments for their workers by up to six months and delay their tax payments as well.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested new measures to support small and medium businesses by providing them with grants to continue paying salaries to workers instead of laying them off due to economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He added that companies will be able to apply for such assistance until 1 May.

    At the same time, the Russian president proposed including companies hit hardest by the pandemic, such as department stores, to the list of small- and medium-sized businesses. He noted that all measures must be properly evaluated jointly by officials and businesses.

    "The situation is changing rapidly. I ask the government along with regional authorities and business unions to constantly monitor the effectiveness and adequacy of the measures [of economic support]. It's obvious that we will need new measures, not for the economy in general, but for specific spheres as well", Putin said.

    Putin separately suggested allocating over 23 billion rubles ($308 million) to support the aviation industry, which remains one of the most affected by the global pandemic as most flights have been cancelled and many countries have closed their borders.

    The Russian government earlier allowed businesses to delay their tax and social security payments for up to half a year to help them cope with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic as many companies were forced to put their activities on a pause due to quarantines and reduced demand.

    On Freshly Inked OPEC+ Deal

    Russian President Vladimir Putin also touched upon the topic of the recently signed agreement by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries, stressing that it was important for all the participants to the deal to abide by their new commitments to cut oil outputs. The president further stated that he will keep in touch with the key partners to the deal to discuss all issues that arise.

    Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016
    © REUTERS / Nick Oxford/File Photo
    Why Don’t Oil Prices Show Steady Growth After New OPEC+ Agreement?

    Over the weekend oil exporting countries were discussing the new OPEC+ stipulating a nearly 10% cut in global crude output to stabilise prices on energy markets. Some 9.7 million barrels will be removed from daily production globally between May and June with additional cuts expected by the end of 2020 and in April 2022.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (81)

    Related:

    Putin Says Russia Has So Far Managed to Handle Coronavirus Proactively
    Live Updates: Russia Confirms 954 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours Bringing Total to 6,343
    Russia to Send 24 Troops and 5 Vehicles to Bosnia and Herzegovina to Help Fight Coronavirus
    Venezuela Received From Russia Second Batch of Tests to Diagnose Coronavirus
    Russia Registers 2,186 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours Bringing Total to 15,770
    Tags:
    OPEC, aid, quarantine, business, COVID-19, coronavirus, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse