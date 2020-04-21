Current Glut Resembles ‘80s Crisis That Led Oil Prices to ‘Stay Low for 17 Years’, Ex-BP Boss Says

On Monday, the price of WTI crude for delivery in May nosedived to a negative value for the first time in history, reaching about minus $40 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

Former BP boss John Browne on Tuesday stated that US crude prices will stay low for a certain time after they plunged to below $0 for the first time ever on 20 April.

“The prices will be very low and I think they will remain low and very volatile for some considerable time. There is still a lot of oil being produced that is going into storage and not being used”, he told the BBC.

Browne asserted that the current situation is “very reminiscent of a time in the mid-1980s when exactly the same situation happened - too much supply, too little demand and prices of oil stayed low for 17 years”.

He said that the current price glut was a US issue that occurred due to a lack of storage, adding, though, that global crude demand is falling while production is still high.

Browne suggested that the demand for hydrocarbons “will continue to be weak”, something that he claimed will “be filled primarily by those who have no choice but to produce oil - so the state oil companies of the world”.

The remarks came as the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May returned to a positive value earlier on Tuesday, and is now trading at $2.21 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), according to trading data.

This was preceded by WTI crude prices plummeting to minus $37.63 a barrel on Monday for the first time in history as traders tried to get rid of their positions at any cost on the last day of trading.

The price collapse took place against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that had led to a slowdown in economic activity across the world, which in turn resulted in plunging global oil demand.

Last week, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other petroleum-exporting nations agreed to slash their oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day through June, in a bid to stabilise the COVID-19-hit oil market.