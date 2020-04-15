International Energy Agency Expects Record Plunge of Global Oil Supply in May

Global oil supply will plunge by a record 12 million barrels per day next month following the conclusion of the OPEC+ deal to cut oil production, according to a forecast by the International Energy Agency. Oil demand, in turn, is expected to sink by a record 9.3 million bpd year-on-year in 2020. The IEA added that the demand for oil is likely to gradually recover in the second half of this year.
"The OPEC+ production cut in May to reach the baseline will actually be 10.7 mb/d and not 9.7 mb/d, as April production was high. This will provide some immediate relief from the supply surplus in the coming weeks, lowering the peak of the build-up of stocks ... Other producers, with the United States and Canada likely to be the largest contributors, could see output fall by around 3.5 mb/d in the coming months due to the impact of lower prices, according to IEA estimates", the IEA said in its monthly report.
Addressing the OPEC+deal to slash oil production, struck on Sunday, the agency said that this effort will not stabilise the market momentarily but will improve the situation conrcerning excessive supplies.
The organisation went on to say that China, India, South Korea, and the United States have either offered the oil industry storage for "unwanted barrels" or considered boosting their strategic stocks.
"This will create extra headroom for the impending stock build-up, helping the market get past the hump", the IEA said.
