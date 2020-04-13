Brent Crude Up 4.40%, WTI Up 7.07% Following New OPEC+ Deal on Oil Production Cuts

As of 04:21 Moscow time on Monday (01:21 GMT), the price of June futures for Brent was rising 4.40 percent, up to $33.22 per barrel, market data showed. The price of May futures for WTI crude grew 7.07 percent to $24.37 per barrel.
As of 01:07 Moscow time on Monday (22:07 GMT on Sunday), the price of June futures for Brent crude was falling 0.66 percent, down to $31.61 per barrel, while the price of May futures for WTI crude fell 1.81 percent to $22.79 per barrel.
OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on Sunday to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day for two months, starting from 1 May. After that, production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels a day for 6 months, until 31 December. Starting from January of next year until April 2022 oil production will be reduced by 5.8 million barrels per day.
According to a final communique released after the Sunday agreement, a possible extension of the new OPEC+ deal will be discussed in December 2021. A meeting will also be held this June via videoconference to see if any further actions are needed to balance the market amid the coronavirus pandemic.
