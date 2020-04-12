Mexican Standoff Ends as OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Oil Production by Nearly 10 Million Bpd

OPEC+ has reached an agreement to cut oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in the months of May and June after reaching a compromise with Mexico, Kuwait's oil minister has announced.
بفضل من الله ثم بالتوجيهات الحكيمة والجهود المتواصلة والمحادثات المستمرة منذ فجر الجمعة،— د. خالد الفاضل (@Dr_Alfadhel) April 12, 2020
نعلن الآن عن اتمام الاتفاق التاريخي على خفض الانتاج بما يقارب 10 ملايين برميل من النفط يومياً من اعضاء "اوبك +" ابتداء من الأول من مايو 2020 pic.twitter.com/NF3o5Hmt6z
"By the grace of God, and through wise leadership, and continuous efforts and continuous talks since Friday, today we announced the completion of a historic agreement on the reduction in production of approximately 10 million barrels of oil per day among members of OPEC+ starting May 1, 2020," Minister Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel wrote.
A source in one of the OPEC+ delegations confirmed to Sputnik that the deal envisions a 9.7 million bpd cut over the next two months. "We now have the deal. [Production will be cut by] 9.7 million barrels per day," the source said.
The historic agreement, the largest ever of its kind, comes in the wake of collapsed oil prices and a glut of crude on global markets following a short-lived price war initiated by Saudi Arabia and its allies last month following disagreements regarding how much production should be cut amid the drop in global economic activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
