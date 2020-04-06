RDIF Says Portfolio Firm EMG Gets Orders for 2 Mln COVID-19 Test Systems From 40 Companies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)'s portfolio company, EMG, has secured orders for 2 million Russian-Japanese COVID-19 diagnostics systems from 40 Russian companies, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said in an interview with the CNBC broadcaster.

RDIF has decided to pour investment into EMG after looking into top-20 diagnostics systems and coming to a conclusion that EMG's system is one of the quickest and the most efficient ones in the world, Dmitriev added. He also expressed the belief that COVID-19 would be defeated in 2020, and companies would pay more attention to testing their employees' health.

© REUTERS / Andreas Gebert A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020

According to Dmitriev, a focus should be made on diagnostics systems development even when the pandemic is over.

RDIF and Japan's Mirai Genomics have created jointly a new COVID-19 diagnostics system, which can be used both at static and portable laboratories, and provide results within up to 30 minutes.