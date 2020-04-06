RDIF Says Portfolio Firm EMG Gets Orders for 2 Mln COVID-19 Test Systems From 40 Companies

RDIF has decided to pour investment into EMG after looking into top-20 diagnostics systems and coming to a conclusion that EMG's system is one of the quickest and the most efficient ones in the world, Dmitriev added. He also expressed the belief that COVID-19 would be defeated in 2020, and companies would pay more attention to testing their employees' health.
According to Dmitriev, a focus should be made on diagnostics systems development even when the pandemic is over.
RDIF and Japan's Mirai Genomics have created jointly a new COVID-19 diagnostics system, which can be used both at static and portable laboratories, and provide results within up to 30 minutes.
