British Scientists Develop Coronavirus Test That Detects COVID-19 Before Symptoms Appear - Reports

The death toll from the coronavirus in the UK has recently surpassed the Chinese numbers, however, according to Boris Johnson adviser Professor Neil Ferguson, the social distancing measures might be eased in a week or two, as the disease is expected to plateau soon.

Researchers at Newcastle University have managed to create a test that could take only a moment to identify the coronavirus infection - even before symptoms develop, The Sunday Telegraph reported. According to the publication, the test uses blood, saliva or urine, tracking neopterin - one of the early markers the immune system of infected releases to fight the disease.

© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev Scientist in Laboratory Conducts COVID-19 Test

It is noted, however, that the marker does not specifically identify the coronavirus, but might be a crucial early sign, noting that a person needs to self-isolate to stop spreading the disease.

The United Kingdom has confirmed almost 42,000 coronavirus cases, while the death toll is 4,313. Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, among other public figures, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have had to self-isolate.