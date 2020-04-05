British Scientists Develop Coronavirus Test That Detects COVID-19 Before Symptoms Appear - Reports

Researchers at Newcastle University have managed to create a test that could take only a moment to identify the coronavirus infection - even before symptoms develop, The Sunday Telegraph reported. According to the publication, the test uses blood, saliva or urine, tracking neopterin - one of the early markers the immune system of infected releases to fight the disease.
It is noted, however, that the marker does not specifically identify the coronavirus, but might be a crucial early sign, noting that a person needs to self-isolate to stop spreading the disease.
The United Kingdom has confirmed almost 42,000 coronavirus cases, while the death toll is 4,313. Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, among other public figures, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have had to self-isolate.
