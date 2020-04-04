Register
14:08 GMT04 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Helicopters Ansat.

    ‘Everything’s Going as Planned’: Russia Ships First of Dozens of Ansat Helicopters Ordered by Mexico

    © Photo : Russian Helicopters
    Business
    Get short URL
    270
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107883/30/1078833016_0:0:2777:1564_1200x675_80_0_0_ffaf7028f673fe02c8e0b422080fde71.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004041078833055-everythings-going-as-planned-russia-ships-first-of-dozens-of-ansat-helicopters-ordered-by-mexico/

    Russian Helicopters and their Mexican partner – the Craft Avia Center announced plans to form a partnership to market the Ansat multi-purpose helicopter in Mexico several years back, with the Mexican side opening a service center earlier this year.

    The global economic slowdown and coronavirus pandemic has not held Mexico back from taking delivery of its first Ansat helicopter, Jose de Vicente, director of Craft Avia Center’s Ansat helicopter service and distribution center, has confirmed.

    “Everything is proceeding as we have planned. The first helicopter, which has been disassembled, is on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg in two containers. On April 5, it will be loaded onto a ship, which will arrive in Mexico in 27 days, during the first week of May,” de Vicente said in an interview.

    According to the businessman, the delivery has not been affected by recently introduced sanitary restrictions.

    Earlier, Craft Avia Center announced plans to purchase 13 Ansat helicopters for themselves and clients, with 27 more helicopters planned to be ordered for Mexico’s national air ambulance project. The Ansat is presently undergoing certification, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

    Mexico expressed interest in assembling Ansat helicopters in 2018. The Kazan Helicopter Plant certified a version of the helicopter with a medical module in 2015, with the certification said to be compliant with all international standards.

    The Ansat is a light, twin-engine multipurpose helicopter produced by the Kazan Helicopter Plant, and is designed to transport between 7-9 people. The cabin’s unique design allows for it to be converted into a cargo, passenger, law enforcement or ambulance with ease in the space of an hour.

    The helicopter boasts the largest cabin in its class, easy loading and unloading via a wide sliding door, a flight range of over 500 km, a cruising speed of 220 km per hour, a maximum speed of 275 km/h, and a maximum payload of 1,166 kg. The chopper is powered by a pair of 207k Pratt & Whitney 630 hp engines, although a Russian-made engine is in development. The chopper features advanced avionics and combined metal, composite and fiberglass components, including a hinge-less main rotor said to reduce operating costs. The chopper is certified for operations ranging in the -45 to 50 degrees Celsius range.

    In addition to Mexican clients, Russian Helicopters has signed a contract to deliver the Ansat to China. The chopper is already in use by the Russian Aerospace Forces, private Russian customers and Polar Airlines, a carrier which services the Russian Far North.

    Related:

    Helicopter Crashes in Southern Russia - Emergency Services
    Video: Boeing Unveils Three-Rotored ‘FARA’ Helicopter Competition Entry
    One Person Killed, 9 Injured as Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes in Southern Mexico
    Production of Boeing Helicopters Halted After Factory Shuttered by COVID-19 Pandemic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 March - 3 April
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse