Register
20:45 GMT23 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Electronic boards display the days loss to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. (File)

    Dow Plummets Over 500 Points Despite US Central Bank's Promise of Economic Aid

    © AP Photo / Lucas Jackson
    Business
    Get short URL
    2131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105116/35/1051163590_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_69bd4af6b3082168e96e2e74d724105a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003231078686449-dow-plummets-over-500-points-despite-us-central-banks-promise-of-economic-aid/

    US stocks fell sharply Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index plunging more than 500 points as COVID-19 fears run rampant and lawmakers continue to negotiate the fine print of a fiscal stimulus bill in the US Senate.

    The Dow dropped by 582.05 points as the S&P 500 fell by 67.52 points. The Nasdaq Composite saw a 18.84-point decline into red territory. The latest figures mark yet another day of a bear market for stocks as well as the worst first-quarter reports on record for the Dow and the S&P 500, which have each fallen more than 30%.

    David Kostin, the chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, has indicated that the speed of recovery for US markets depends largely on how soon the COVID-19 virus can be contained, the ability of an economic stimulus to help stabilize growth forecasts and whether US businesses will have “access to enough capital and liquidity to last the 90 to 180 days.”

    “If short-term shutdowns lead to business defaults, closures, and permanent layoffs, the damage to corporate earnings growth could persist well after the virus is contained,” Kostin added in a note seen by CNBC.

    Data provided by Johns Hopkins University notes that the number of confirmed, global cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 367,000, and that the death toll is more than 16,000. In the US, reported cases have topped 41,000, with over 470 recorded deaths. Areas with the highest reported deaths in the US were New York City with 98 and Washington State with 75.

    Monday’s closing figures come after US stocks experienced their biggest one-week drop since the 2008 financial crisis last week. “Things will get worse before they get better and the markets will continue to reflect that reality,” Marc Chaikin, CEO of Chaikin Analytics, said in a note, according to CNBC.

    US Senate’s $1.3 Trillion Stimulus Bill

    Despite the weekend decision by Senate Democrats to block the $1.3 trillion rescue package from moving ahead, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told lawmakers Monday that officials are “very close to reaching a deal.”

    “Very close. And our goal is to reach a deal today,” he added. “And we’re hopeful, even confident, that we will meet that goal.”

    Senate Democrats indicated they blocked the Sunday procedural vote on the bill because the package favored corporations and failed to include sufficient protections and aid to Americans facing unemployment. The procedural vote failed 47-47 on Sunday. A new procedural vote held on the bill also failed Monday.

    The Fed Lends More Support

    The US’ central bank, the Federal Reserve, announced Monday that it would be initiating a series of programs in a bid to help markets function more efficiently as the Land of the Free attempts to improve its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

    New steps by the Fed include continued commitments to its asset buying program “in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy.”

    Additionally, the central bank will be launching an unspecified lending program for Main Street businesses and the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, which was first implemented in the 2008 financial crisis. It will also be marking a first by opting to buy corporate bonds.

    “We’re not at a turning point yet, we’re still seeing a crisis in markets. But, there are signs that some of the stress may be easing,” Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank, told the Wall Street Journal, referring to the Fed’s efforts to stabilize markets.

    However, despite the bank’s attempts to calm US markets, investment banking companies Morgan Stanely and Goldman Sachs have predicted that the second quarter could see between 24% and 30% contraction. Goldman Sachs has also forecast that unemployment could peak at 9% amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Related:

    'Exogenous Effect': Useful Tips on How to Manage Your Stocks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    US Dow Slips Over 900 Points as Massive Stock Sell-Off Ramps Up Amid Pandemic
    ‘Shouldn’t Be Legal’: US Senators Accused of Selling Off Stocks after Coronavirus Briefing
    US Stock Futures Drop Over 4% as Investors Wait for Economic Stimulus Agreement
    US Stocks Nosedive Despite Fed's Promises of Aid Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Tags:
    New York Stock Exchange, Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrials Average Index, US economy, US Stocks, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse